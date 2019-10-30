The joint project aims to use the recycled polystyrene for Sirap’s future food packaging solutions

Image: INEOS Styrolution plans to use recycled polystyrene for food packaging. Photo: courtesy of INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH.

Germany-based styrenics supplier Ineos Styrolution has signed an agreement with food packaging producer Sirap to develop packaging solutions based on chemically recycled polystyrene.

The joint project will focus on the use of recycled polystyrene for Sirap’s future food packaging solutions.

The recycled polystyrene is claimed to offer the same properties as the initial polystyrene including complying with stern food contact regulations.

Polystyrene is recycled through depolymerisation process

The polystyrene is recycled through depolymerisation where post-consumer polystyrene waste is converted back to its monomers.

Ineos said that the process’ advantage is the generation of high-quality virgin polystyrene, which is ultimately used for food-related packaging.

Ineos EMEA Standard Business, business management vice-president Sven Riechers said: “The collaboration with Sirap, as pilot leader in the XPS food packaging sector, is a significant step in the right direction.

“It is exciting to work with a giant in the industry and first mover like Sirap. We are convinced that chemical recycling is the way forward to produce high-quality polystyrene, while reducing post-consumer waste and reducing the use of valuable raw materials at the same time.”

The project is expected to contribute to Ineos’ efforts related to resource efficiency, recycling and reduced environmental footprint.

Through the collaboration, the partners seek to develop the solution to achieve circularity for polystyrene while reducing post-consumer waste and saving resources with a reduced environmental footprint.

Sirap CEO Stefano Lazzari said: “Sirap will act as pilot leader within a wide group of XPS packaging producers. We have been engaged for years in redesigning our processes and products in harmony with the guidelines of the circular economy.

“This particular project will bring the family of extruded polystyrene foam containers, which are light and high in performance, to a circular solution before the 2025 deadline, thus becoming one of the best products in term of environmental impact.”

As part of the joint venture project, INEOS Styrolution and Sirap are currently analysing the first samples of recycled polystyrene from lab-scale facilities.

In 2017, Canada-based Pyrowave and Ineos Styrolution America have partnered to recycle North American post-consumer polystyrene.

The Pyrowave’s North American polystyrene recycling project aims to demonstrate the recyclability of post-consumer polystyrene packaging using Pyrowave’s Catalytic Microwave Depolymerization technology.