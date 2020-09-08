The partnership will allow Ineos to expand its Recycl-IN range of products to include flexible packaging solutions with more than 60% recycled content

Ineos will focus on the development of high-performance polyethylene Recycl-IN resins to meet the requirements of converters, brand owners and retailers. (Credit: INEOS)

Ineos Olefins & Polymers has entered into a supply agreement with waste management firm Saica Natur for recycled low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and linear-low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) products.

The long-term deal will allow Ineos to better meet the demand for increased levels of recycled product in sustainable and virgin quality flexible packaging.

Saica Natur director general Victor Sanz said: “With this agreement, we are moving towards a circular economy model through the use of resources in a more sustainable and efficient way. Waste is transformed into a secondary raw material that will be then incorporated into new high-quality products.”

Via the partnership, Ineos will have the flexibility to expand Recycl-IN range of products to include flexible packaging solutions with more than 60% recycled content.

In 2019, Ineos first introduced Recycl-IN range of polymers to meet consumer requirements for high recycled content resins.

The company will now focus on the development of advanced polyethylene Recycl-IN resins to provide converters, brand owners and retailers with recycled plastics of more than 60% for use in applications such as stretch and lamination films.

The stretch and lamination films are generally used in flexible pouches for detergent and personal care products.

According to the company, the new addition to the Recycl-IN range is for use in flexible packaging and advances technical limits by incorporating over 60% post-consumer recyclate (PCR). Recycl-IN is said to integrate the recycled plastic with highly engineered virgin polymers.

Ineos Olefins & Polymers North Europe CEO Rob Ingram said: “Together with Saica Natur we have the innovation, drive, know-how and capability to move towards a circular economy for plastics in flexible packaging. Saica are experts in recycling post-consumer plastic film.”

In June this year, Ineos announced that it is seeking to acquire BP’s global Aromatics and Acetyls business in a deal worth $5bn.