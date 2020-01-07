The new collection of cases are made from a plant-based material called Organicore

Organicore cases for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max available. (Credit: Incipio Blog)

US-based mobile accessories and technologies producer Incipio has introduced protective cases made of 100% compostable material.

The new collection of cases are made from a plant-based material called Organicore, which is a fully compostable material designed to reduce landfill waste from re-entering the environment.

Organicore will break down in as early as six months in industrial compost facilities.

Incipio Group CEO Brian Stech said: “As a global leader in device protection, we recognized a need to bring eco-conscious solutions with proven protection to the category.

“By introducing 100% compostable slim and protective cases to the market, we are able to provide consumers with a wide range of solutions that better serve the planet and our future — so everyone can do their part.”

The new cases provide protection against bumps, drops, wear and tear

The new eco-friendly cases provide drop protection against drops up to six feet, along with offering protection against bumps, drops, and every day wear and tear.

The cases are designed to be slim, lightweight and feature a flexible shell with smooth exterior. They have a raised bezel to protect the screen and are compatible with wireless charging.

The protective cases are also packed in completely recyclable material and use water-based ink which are environmentally friendly.

Additionally, the new cases are available for purchase now for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. They’re available in black, deep pine green, stone gray, and oatmeal beige colours.

Incipio is planning to launch Organicore cases for additional devices like smartphones, tablets and wearables along with AirPods and AirPods Pro in the coming months.

Incipio has also unveiled Aerolite, the first impact-ready smartphone case designed with FortiCore, the company’s new smart, protective material.

FortiCore reduces G-force impact by 40% compared to traditional smartphone case materials. It is engineered to significantly absorb shock while simultaneously offering cushioning.