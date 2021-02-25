In addition to manufacturing labels for customers in the food and drink business, Impact Labelling also serves a wide variety of other sectors, including medical devices, electronics and bio-chemical

Impact Labelling chooses Truepress L350UV+ LM for its speed and compliance with food and pharma safety requirements. (Credit: Screen Graphics and Precision Solutions)

Impact Labelling Systems of Limerick, Ireland, has invested in the Screen Truepress L350UV+ LM printer, helping it meet customers’ demand for ever shorter lead times, provide consistently high print quality and ensure labels meet strict food and health requirements. It is the first Screen L350UV+ low migration press installed in Ireland.

“This machine enables us to supply labels at competitive prices, with extremely short lead times and provides a consistently high-quality product every time,” says Company Director Evan Fox. “The fact that Screen’s technology is food and pharma safe, certified by Eupia, Nestle & Swiss ordinance, was very important to us.”

Quick change-overs and minimal material usage

Evan explains that lead times have become the overriding factor for customers in the current print market. “The Screen L350UV+ LM press allows us the flexibility and reactiveness to keep our customers happy. It allows extremely quick change-overs and minimal material usage when changing medium. Digital printing opens a lot of opportunities for new customers and – this machine not being our first digital press – has been an essential part of our business for several years,” he says. “In a world driven by efficiency, we pride ourselves on putting quality and service at the forefront of everything we do. Having state of the art machinery is a key part of this.”

In addition to manufacturing labels for customers in the food and drink business, Impact Labelling also serves a wide variety of other sectors, including medical devices, electronics and bio-chemical. Despite the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with some customers falling away and others growing, Impact Labelling held strong and saw demand increase in several areas. This has included producing labels for COVID-19 test vials In Ireland. Evan Fox says Impact Labelling was glad to be in a position to help customers during the pandemic. “We’re looking forward to when they can return to full operation,” he says.

Impact Labelling, a family business run by Evan, his father Richard (MD) and his mother Deirdre, sees its close involvement with customers as one of its biggest strengths. The company aims to gain more medium sized customers in the Limerick region and surrounding counties in coming years. “The Screen press has opened a lot of new potential markets for us. Richard and I are both engineers, so we enjoy exploring new markets and the technical challenges they bring.’’

The future is digital in Ireland

Impact Labelling is the latest addition to Screen Europe’s customer base in Ireland, a market that’s growing steadily and is in the process of making the switch to digital printing. “We are absolutely thrilled that Impact Labelling, a very focused family run business, has purchased the first Screen L350UV+ Low Migration inkjet press in Ireland. This deal was concluded following detailed discussions and market analysis and the provision of various samples on numerous substrates. We are delighted to be working with Evan, Richard , Deirdre and the team into the future’’, says Richard Styles, Sales Director, Litho supplies, Screen Europe’s print equipment distributor in Ireland.

Source: Company Press Release