The Eco Tote Renew labelling solution can be applied permanently to reusable warehouse containers

The Eco Tote Renew’s coated surface makes it easy to apply and remove barcode tracking labels. (Credit: ID Label)

ID Label, a US-based manufacturer of warehouse rack and bin location labels, has launched new tote labelling solution, named Eco Tote Renew.

A new linerless version of ID Label’s tote labelling solution, the Eco Tote Renew label can be applied permanently on to reusable warehouse containers.

The coated surface of the label makes it easy for customers to apply and remove barcode tracking labels while eliminating the need for scraping off old labels.

On removal of the label, residue or gunk is not left behind on containers, thereby eliminating the need for a labour-intensive clean up.

Claimed to be a cost-effective and durable solution for tracking and managing reusable containers, the eco-friendly Eco Tote Renew eliminates the need for plastic sleeves or placards for labels on totes and containers.

ID Label stated that the new tote labelling solution helps in extending the useful life of containers as well as in supporting interchangeable tote usage within the distribution centre network.

ID Label chief marketing officer Neal Lulofs said: “In warehousing and logistics, linerless labels are a growing trend.

“They not only support green initiatives. They’re also easier to apply and they’re safer for workers because there aren’t any slick, discarded liners lying on the floor.”

Eco Tote Renew supports organisations’ green initiatives

Featuring an easy-release surface, the Eco Tote Renew also helps in eliminating environmental waste and supporting green initiatives of organisations.

ID Label stated that the Eco Tote Renew is offered in a range of designs, sizes and colours to meet the demands of customers. It can also be customised to include a company’s logo and other related information.

Last year, ID Label announced the launch of warehouse rack label, named Arctic Xtreme, for cold storage environments.

Featuring an advanced freezer-grade permanent adhesive, the Arctic Xtreme label is designed to resist moisture and frost build-up in extremely well in cold, wet and sub-zero conditions.

Additionally, the Arctic Xtreme labels can maintain a permanent bond to metal warehouse racking at temperatures as low as -65F.