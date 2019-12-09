Arctic Xtreme label features an advanced freezer-grade permanent adhesive designed to resist moisture and frost build-up

Image: ID Label’s Arctic Xtreme cold storage label. Photo: courtesy of ID Label.

ID Label, a US-based manufacturer of extremely durable warehouse rack and bin location labels, has launched warehouse rack label, named Arctic Xtreme, for cold storage environments.

The Arctic Xtreme label features an advanced freezer-grade permanent adhesive designed to resist moisture and frost build-up.

Designed to perform extremely well in cold, wet and sub-zero conditions, the Arctic Xtreme labels maintain a permanent bond to metal warehouse racking at temperatures as low as -65F.

ID Label chief operating officer Gregg Schiltz said: “Our innovative hybrid adhesive is designed to resist moisture and frost build-up while maintaining a permanent bond to metal warehouse racking.

“They can be applied at temperatures as low as minus 20 Fahrenheit. This means warehouse managers don’t have to disrupt operations by raising temperatures or moving inventory to install them.”

Arctic Xtreme labels are manufactured on advanced digital inkjet presses

The ID Label’s Arctic Xtreme labels, which are manufactured on some of the advanced digital inkjet presses, are produced with a durable laminate coating to endure potential warehouse bumps and knocks.

The company said that the new label can be customised to include company logos and other colourful graphics.

Schiltz added: “We provide a range of solutions for cold storage environments, including magnet-backed labels.

“Many of our customers have asked us for a permanent-adhesive solution with a lower application temperature. We designed Arctic Xtreme with that in mind.”

Additionally, the Arctic Xtreme labels can be installed at -20F without interrupting operations. It can be applied on dry, moist, or frozen surfaces.

Compared to other labelling options, the Arctic Xtreme label offers a strong return on investment, ID Label said.

Earlier this year, ID Label has announced the development of Eco Beam Renew, a new linerless version of its warehouse rack cover-up solution.

Featuring a metalised backing to eliminate show-through, the Eco Beam Renew ensures accurate scans from newly applied labels. It applies directly over old or damaged warehouse labels, so relabeling rack locations is quick and easy.