The new large-format Digital Inspection Table is designed to provide real-time visual representations to match the product with digital proofs

Italian corrugated board converter Industria Cartone Ondulato (ICO) has invested in Bobst’s new large-format Digital Inspection Table (DIT).

Featuring digital projection for the proofing of printed sheets and die-cut blanks, the DIT provides real-time visual representations to match the product with digital proofs.

The Large Format DIT allows ICO to inspect the largest printable sheet formats in a mixed reality quality environment while ensuring consistent, reliable, and intelligent results.

Optimised for corrugated board, the Large Format DIT has enhanced technical features, such as 4K projectors that can also be used to great effect with flexible material. It allows inspection of 2800x1600mm sheets from both sides of the table.

ICO general manager Stefano Di Mattia said: “We are aiming to differentiate ourselves by achieving the shortest lead times, fast response times and efficient logistics – giving superb service to our customers.

“To reach these objectives we are investing in digital innovation and processes such as digital printing, and with the BOBST Digital Inspection Table, we can further strengthen the offering to our customers.

“Our strategy is based on the principles of technical performance, digital innovation, raw material optimisation and attention to environmental impact, and the Digital Inspection Table is supporting this strategy.”

Bobst machine allows printers and converters to reduce waste

Additionally, the machine is designed to allow printers and converters to reduce waste, speed up job set-up times as well as empower operators to make fast and accurate decisions.

The machine, with quality tracking and Industry 4.0 digital quality reporting, drives enhanced productivity, continuous improvement, and customer confidence.

Bobst sales and marketing for services head Raphael Indermühle said: “The Large Format DIT is supporting the BOBST vision of ‘Shaping the future of the packaging world’, where we strive to provide digital innovation and end-to-end solutions for the packaging value chain.”

Last year, Bobst has introduced an integrated set of quality control solutions, oneINSPECTION, for all packaging industries.