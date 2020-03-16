By 2021, the firm is planning to change all of its PET packaging to 50% post-consumer recycled plastic (rPET)

Icelandic Glacial will introduce a 3L packaging option for the refrigerator. (Credit: Willfried Wende from Pixabay.)

Icelandic Glacial, a natural spring water brand, has unveiled a new sustainability initiative which includes the reduction of plastic and new packaging innovation.

The firm is planning to change all of its PET packaging to 50% post-consumer recycled plastic (rPET) and use aluminium cans to provide their still and sparkling varieties by 2021.

For the refrigerator or counter, the firm will also roll out a three-litre packaging option as well as new 20-litre packaging for foodservice.

Icelandic Glacial CEO Reza Mirza said: “We have a strong innovation pipeline that is dedicated to sustainability.

“We’re excited to be able to offer our consumers more sustainable choices. We also encourage them to participate in the process by recycling PET bottles, as the plastic will be reused repeatedly in our rPET bottles.”

The new initiative forms part of Icelandic Glacial’s continuous efforts to reduce their environmental impact.

Icelandic Glacial co-founder and chairman Jon Olafsson said: “Being the world’s first bottled water to be certified carbon neutral for both product and company, sustainability is in our DNA.

“Accelerating our efforts by providing sustainable packaging options was the natural next step in our evolution as a company. We want to be at the forefront of sustainability.”

Icelandic Glacial uses geothermal and hydroelectric power as fuel to deliver premium bottled water

The premium natural spring water brand has been using bisphenol A (BPA)-free recyclable packaging since 2007.

Additionally, Icelandic Glacial has been utilising geothermal and hydroelectric power as fuel to deliver premium bottled water to its consumers across the world while maintaining a net-zero carbon footprint.

Furthermore, the firm has worked with a carbon reduction solutions provider, The CarbonNeutral Company to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by investing in renewable energy projects across the world.