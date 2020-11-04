. With 7-color process flexographic printing capabilities, Pointil can produce stunning, high-definition labels

I.D. Images acquires Pointil Systems. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

I.D. Images LLC, a leading pressure sensitive label converter with headquarters in Brunswick, Ohio is pleased to announce the acquisition of Pointil Systems in Portland, Oregon.

Pointil Systems, founded by Wes Maughan, is a manufacturer of variable imaged information and identification products. Pointil specializes in providing label and tag solutions for the food safety and traceability, agriculture, supply chain and warehousing, transportation, forest products, and medical industries. With 7-color process flexographic printing capabilities, Pointil can produce stunning, high-definition labels. Pointil has also invested in flexible packaging capabilities that include lidding for food containers.

“We are excited to combine I.D. Images’ label expertise and footprint with Pointil Systems’ capabilities and world-class commitment to serving its customers. This will provide our customers with a more diverse product offering and range of solutions.” said Brian D. Gale, President and CEO of I.D. Images.

Wes Maughan, founder of Pointil Systems commented, “I look forward to working with the I.D. Images team. I believe our focus on customer and employee experiences fits well with I.D. Images business philosophy. I am excited to continue supporting the growth of the business.”

Source: Company Press Release