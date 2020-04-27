The Restoration to be Reborn project has been designed to recycle PET bottles for making bags

Hyosung has announced an eco-friendly project to recycle PET bottles. (Credit: Hans Braxmeier from Pixabay)

South Korea-based fibre manufacturer Hyosung has announced an eco-friendly, resource circulation project to enhance the recycling of PET bottles.

Hyosung Group chairman Cho Hyun-joon is leading the resource circulation project, dubbed Restoration to be Reborn, which is designed to recycle Samdasoo bottles for making bags.

Hyosung TNC has entered into a business agreement with the Ministry of Environment, Jeju Special Self-governing Province, Jeju Province Development and Pleats Mama for the project

The project focused on the establishment of a resource circulation system in Jeju

The eco-friendly project is focused on the establishment of a resource circulation system in Jeju. An operation to recycle waste PET bottles across Jeju Island has been commenced, as part of the project.

Cho Hyun-joon is mainly working to create a sustainable management system for communication with customers and social value creation.

The chairman will also focus on expanding eco-friendly businesses, including covering recyclable and low-carbon materials.

Jeju Province Development manufactures and supplies bottled water under Samdasoo brand. It will also collect discarded Samdasoo PET bottles in Jeju Island for recycling.

Hyosung TNC produces recycled fibre called regen jeju by using polyester created via recycling of PET bottles.

Hyosung launched regen, an eco-friendly recycled polyester fibre, in 2008. Last year, the company developed eco-friendly bags using regen with eco-friendly fashion startup Pleats Mama.

Pleats Mama bags are said to be produced using eco-friendly knitting method, which does not generate waste or leftover pieces of fabric. The method will not involve the process to cut out and sew up pieces of fabric.

Pleats Mama is planning to introduce new bags made with the recycled regen jeju fibre. The project helped Pleats Mama to create new designs only for regen jeju.

The company plans to unveil the new bags at the Environment Day ceremony on 5 June. In addition, the project will help increase the use of recyclable items, such as PET bottles across the country, in addition to reducing the import of recyclable plastic.

