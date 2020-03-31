Hy-Lite will help companies to meet the increased demand for injection-moulded products

Hy-Lite has extended its support to PPE manufacturers to address COVID-19 outbreak. (Credit: Pete Linforth from Pixabay)

Hy-Lite, a US Block Windows Company, has announced that it will support manufacturers of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies to limit the spread of COVID-19, a disease caused due to the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

The companies across the country can use the Hy-Lite Contract Injection Molding Services to meet the increased demand for injection-moulded products during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hy-Lite’s injection moulding machines can manage small, speciality and slow run projects

Situated in Pensacola of Florida, the Hy-Lite facility includes seven injection moulding machines that hold the capacity to manage small, speciality and slow run projects

Hy-Lite plant/technical manager Steve Beck said: “We’re offering both the expertise and machinery we have on-site to support the injection moulding needs of inventors, plastic parts suppliers and manufacturers.

“Whether someone needs high volume parts or a small quantity of intricate pieces, we can handle a wide variety of needs.”

Hy-Lite will not manufacture safety masks or blow-moulded items such as hand sanitizer bottles but offers multiple other options to meet the PPE requirements of the companies.

The company, which offers services on a contracted basis with a speedy turnaround, will supply products made with most thermoplastics.

Beck further added: “We have three 300-ton, one 390-ton, and three 500-ton machines available at our place for 24/7 operation. This means we can tackle the small quantity runs and slow running parts because our machinery is always ready for projects.”

Recently, Ohio-based EnvyPak announced that it has providing clearing packaging products to help industries seeking to manage the impacts of COVID-19 disease.