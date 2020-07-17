As part of its sustainable efforts, the Austrian meat producer has approached Mondi to replace the earlier used film with a recyclable solution

The fully-recyclable thermoforming film is expected to extend the shelf life of food items. (Credit: Mondi)

Mondi, a packaging and paper group, has collaborated with Hütthaler, a meat producer in Austria, to create a fully-recyclable plastic packaging for its meat and sausage products.

The fully-recyclable thermoforming film, produced from a mono-material, is said to protect the food items and extend their shelf life.

As part of its sustainable efforts, the Austrian meat producer has approached Mondi to replace the earlier used film with a recyclable one.

Hütthaler owner Dr Florian Hütthaler said: “For more than 120 years it has been our passion to offer our customers the highest quality.

“That’s why it was particularly important in our animal welfare project to act as sustainably as possible not only along the entire value chain, from agriculture to the consumer, but also in terms of packaging solutions.

“We were able to implement this in cooperation with our long-standing partner Mondi due to their expertise and experience in sustainable food packaging.”

Mondi used its EcoSolutions approach to create packaging

Mondi implemented its customer-centric EcoSolutions approach to create the packaging for the meat producer.

The company could make the entire packaging by maintaining maximum functionality while replacing less sustainable packaging, minimising the use of raw materials.

The film received the highest classification “AAA” for recyclability from the independent cyclos-HTP Institute for Recyclability and Product Responsibility.

The packaging firm said that its Styria plant in Austria has supplied the bottom film. The facility received an AA+ rating for food safety by the British Retail Consortium (BRCGS).

Mondi Consumer Flexibles EcoSolutions project manager Thomas Kahl said: “We worked with Hütthaler to find a more sustainable approach that still meets the high food standards, preserves shelf life and guarantees runnability on the machines.

“The new film meets all these requirements and also helps to save disposal fees due to its recyclability.

“At Mondi, we have the ambition to be sustainable by design and meet our customers’ sustainability requirements by providing innovative solutions.”