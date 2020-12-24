Huntington Solutions provides shape-moulded packaging solutions made from expanded polystyrene, expanded polypropylene and other advanced resins

Mill Point Capital has completed the divestment of Huntington Solutions. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Private equity company Mill Point Capital has completed the divestment of US-based Huntington Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Greer, South Carolina, Huntington Solutions offers shape-moulded packaging solutions made from expanded polystyrene (EPS), expanded polypropylene (EPP) and other advanced resins.

With over 25 years of experience in the EPS packaging industry, the company operates seven production facilities in South Carolina, Michigan, Ohio, Virginia, Texas and two in Mexico.

The company has expertise in the production and assembly of crucial components used in protective packaging, energy-absorbing safety materials and temperature-controlled containers.

Huntington designs and manufactures custom packaging, dunnage, components, and construction materials for different industries across the US.

The firm serves food and beverage suppliers by offering special containers for transporting fish, condiments, and alcohol.

Huntington also offers containers for fragile or temperature-sensitive items in the medical, pharmaceutical, and agricultural sectors. In addition, the firm offers Clear-View stretch wrapping system for appliance manufacturers.

Mill Point Capital vice-president Mark Paolano said: “It has been a pleasure working with Tom Barnes, Ed Flynn, Benjamin Raygoza and the entire team to transform the business, including through multiple acquisitions, to create a diversified packaging leader.”

Huntington Solutions chairman Jim Hamelink said: “The Huntington team has been highly successful in executing upon our value creation plan, positioning the company for long-term growth and market expansion. We are thankful for our partnership.”

Raymond James & Associates has represented Huntington Solutions in this deal.

