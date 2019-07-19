Huntington Solutions, a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital, has acquired Texas Foam, a manufacturer of customized extended-duration shippers (XDS) and temperature-sensitive protective foam packaging solutions for the medical, instrumentation, pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries, among others.

Image: Huntington Solutions has closed acquisition of Texas Foam. Photo: Image by rawpixel from Pixabay.

Texas Foam is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high-performance thermally-insulated molded EPS packaging solutions that are rigorously tested to meet a variety of industry- and customer-specific quality and durability requirements. Since 1991, Texas Foam has maintained industry-leading production capabilities and customer service.

“We are extremely excited that Texas Foam will be joining Huntington as its seventh facility. Texas Foam offers a wide variety of impressive and proven cold-chain packaging technologies that will augment our ability to meet the needs of our customers,” noted Ed Flynn, President of Huntington Solutions. “Additionally, with a newfound presence in the Southwest, Texas Foam further expands Huntington’s geographic footprint, allowing our offering to reach an entirely new cohort of customers.”

“With the acquisition of Texas Foam, Huntington substantially increases and broadens its production capabilities in the fast-growing market that is temperature-sensitive packaging,” said Scott Martin, Executive Chairman of Huntington Solutions. “We view the transaction as highly complementary to both organizations, each of which will benefit from the sharing of technologies and implementation of operational best practices.”

Source: Company Press Release