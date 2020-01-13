Mohan Mutha Polytech is an Indian flexible packaging manufacturer

Huhtamaki has completed the acquisition of Mohan Mutha Polytech (Credit: Horst Tinnes / Pixabay)

Finnish packaging solutions provider Huhtamaki has completed the acquisition of Indian flexible packaging manufacturer Mohan Mutha Polytech Private Limited (MMPPL) for around €10m ($11m).

Based in the Sri City of Andhra Pradesh, MMPPL produces and supplies a range of packaging solutions as per the customer requirements.

The acquisition of MMPPL will allow Huhtamaki to expand its growth in India, as well as improve its capability to serve the customers in South India.

The company supplies its packaging material in the form of roll stock and pouches.

MMPPL’s film in roll form has been developed to be used with high-speed vertical or horizontal form fill seal machines. The company offers preformed pouches in different shapes, sizes and structures.

In addition, MMPPL offers printed roll stock with sizes up to 1,250mm and multi-layer laminates from single layer to five layers.

The company’s centre seal pouch can be used for packaging of salt, spices, tea, coffee, detergent and various other products.

MMPPL also produces three-side seal pouch, stand up pouch, spouted pouch and lidding solutions.

With around 160 employees, the company reported net sales of around €9m ($10m) in the fiscal year 2018.

Huhtamaki will include the acquired business in its flexible packaging business segment.

In December 2019, Huhtamaki completed the acquisition of South African company Everest Flexibles for an enterprise value of €58m ($64.5m).

With around 460 employees, Everest is a privately-owned company that provides flexible packaging solutions to its customers.

Based in Espoo of Finland, Huhtamaki provides packaging solutions for food and drink products. With around 18,800 employees, the company has a network of 81 manufacturing units and an additional 24 sales only offices in altogether 35 countries.

Huhtamaki, which has three advanced packaging technologies, reported sales of around €3.1bn in 2018.