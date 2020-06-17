The face masks, dubbed Huhta Masks, will be available in the UK from July and can be bought from supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and foodservice outlets

Huhta Masks will be available in the UK from July. (Credit: Huhtamaki)

Finnish packaging solutions provider Huhtamaki has introduced a range of face masks to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new affordable and reusable face masks, named Huhta Masks, are suitable for daily use and help to reduce the spread of droplets into the environment.

The firm said that the Huhta Masks are breathable and washable and made of fabric with anti-microbial and fluid repellent properties.

The new masks will be available in the UK from July and will be distributed worldwide through the supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and foodservice outlets.

Huhta Masks will be available in two different sizes

Huhtamaki Foodservice UK general manager Ciaran Doherty said: “The Huhta Mask allows people to resume their everyday activities whilst taking others into consideration.

“In addition to printing and manufacturing the stylish folded carton consumer packs, our high-hygiene packaging factories are well-equipped to undertake the packaging of the masks, and via our global network we are able to offer these affordable, high-quality masks in multiple markets across the world.”

Initially, the masks will be available in two sizes, one for adults and the other for children, who are 36 months and older, in Lavender Grey and Delft Blue colours.

The firm said that the shelf-ready packaged will comprise 10 packs, each with one mask that can be displayed on a shelf, end pedestal, podium or hook.

In May this year, Huhtamaki has repurposed folding carton packaging unit in five European manufacturing sites to manufacture protective face shields (PFS).

It has provided more than 30 million PFS to the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK for health care workers and others to support the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.