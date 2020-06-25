The Huhtamaki Circular Economy Startup Program aims to help in developing innovative solutions for circular economy

The programme will focus developing early-stage companies with innovative sustainable solutions. (Credit: congerdesign from Pixabay)

Finnish sustainable food packaging firm Huhtamaki and US-based non-profit Food System 6 (FS6) have launched new accelerator programme to help entrepreneurs develop circular economy.

The new programme, named Huhtamaki Circular Economy Startup Program, will help in fostering innovative solutions for circular economy development across the food system value chain.

Currently calling for applications, the programme will focus on identifying and developing early-stage companies with innovative sustainable solutions in areas such as waste diversion, new material innovations, sustainable packaging alternatives and regenerative production models.

Food System 6 CEO Caesaré Assad said: “Our program is happening at a critical time. The COVID-19 crisis has exposed the vulnerabilities that already existed in our fragile food system.

“We need solutions now that will support regeneration and circularity across agriculture, food distribution and production.”

Eight participants to be selected for accelerator programme

Huhtamaki said that eight participants will be selected to take part in the programme. The selected firms will receive a $300,000 equity-free grant in addition to mentorship, advice and networking resources to advance the development of their solutions.

The partners plan to announce successful participants in fall of 2020.

Huhtamaki president and CEO Charles Héaulmé said: “Creating a circular economy is one of the most important steps towards delivering a sustainable food system. We have partnered with Food System 6 to discover, develop and deliver innovative solutions.

“Huhtamaki is committed to protecting people, food and the planet. Our partnership with Food System 6 is an important part of creating the future we believe is possible.”

Recently, Huhtamaki has introduced a range of face masks to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new reusable face masks, named Huhta Masks, are designed to help in reducing the spread of droplets into the environment.