Finland-based packaging solutions provider Huhtamaki has expanded its Bioware compostable range with the introduction of a new Bioware Impresso double walled hot cup.

Image: Huhtamaki’s new Bioware Impresso compostable double walled hot cup. Photo: courtesy of Huhtamaki.

Bioware Impresso is made from a sustainable 100% PEFC (Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification) certified paperboard with a plant-based coating on the inside.

The unique Impresso bubble emboss has been used in a new feel good cup’s mixed sleeve of white and green designs to offer enhanced insulation and tactile touch for the holder.

According to the company, the design of the new cup to use around 25% less material than most other double and triple wall cups on the market, helping to reduce the weight of packaging without affecting performance.

Bioware Impresso cups, which are manufactured in the UK, are available for customers across Europe.

Huhtamaki Foodservice UK marketing manager Becci Eplett said: “We are experts in both cup design and manufacture, and our latest innovation, ‘feel good’, adds a compostable double wall cup to the Bioware range with our unique Impresso outer wrap that feels good to hold and provides enhanced insulation.

“The compostable Impresso has EN13432 certification which means that it is compostable at approved composting facilities.”

Eplett added: “Our new ‘feel good’ Impresso cup offers the perfect solution for an operator to deliver an excellent drinking experience as well as a product that is made from PEFC paperboard, with a plant-based lining that is certified compostable.”

In February this year, Huhtamaki introduced new sustainable paper straws, which are crafted to be reliable and functional.

The new paper straws have been developed by using fibre gathered from sustainably managed forests. The paper used in the straws and their wrapping is PEFC certified.

The company is providing the paper straw in new size variants, apart from the standard size with 7.3mm diameter.

With about 17,700 employees, Huhtamaki provides packaging solutions for food and drink products. The company has a network of 79 manufacturing units and an additional 24 sales only offices in 34 countries.