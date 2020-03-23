Huhtamaki has announced new initiatives with the aim of becoming the first choice in the sustainable food packaging

Huhtamaki aims to become the first choice in sustainable food packaging (Credit: Igor Ovsyannykov from Pixabay)

Finnish packaging solutions provider Huhtamaki has unveiled new 2030 sustainability initiatives, in a bid to enhance business operations and better meet future requirements.

Recently, the company carried out a detailed review and renewed the long-term strategy for 2030 with the aim of becoming the first choice in sustainable food packaging.

Huhtamaki is playing a significant role within the food packaging industry by working to solve the global challenges of circularity and climate change.

Huhtamak is focusing on the improvement of operational performance, process performance, and digitalisation

The company is primarily focusing on the improvement of operational performance, process performance, and digitalisation to enhance its competitiveness.

The company’s new sustainability initiatives include carbon-neutral production and science-based targets, as well as designing of 100% recyclable, compostable or reusable products.

The initiatives also include gathering 100% of fibre from recycled or certified sources, using more than 80% of renewable or recycled raw materials, and 100% of electricity from renewable sources.

Huhtamaki is also planning to recycle or compost more than 90% of non-hazardous waste.

The company intends to incorporate its Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania and Fibre Packaging business segments to support its renewed strategy.

The integration of two businesses will allow the company to improve customers’ access to both molded fibre and paperboard forming technologies. Eric Le Lay will serve as president for the combined Fibre and Foodservice EAO (Europe-Asia-Oceania) segment.

The company is also implementing additional measures to protect the health and safety of employees, in addition to safeguarding the continuity of all operations.

Huhtamaki president and CEO Charles Héaulmé said: “We will continue to grow through a relentless focus on innovation, scaling up in growth markets and developing new businesses to meet changing consumer needs. We will become more competitive by digitalizing all operations, running our manufacturing more efficiently and simplifying the way we work globally.

“In addition, we will develop our talent by building strategic capabilities and a high-performance culture. We aim to become best-in-class in safety. We will embed sustainability in everything we do.”

In January this year, Huhtamaki completed the acquisition of Indian flexible packaging manufacturer Mohan Mutha Polytech Private Limited (MMPPL) for around €10m ($11m).