The PB 800 E-Com machine can pack products in either paper or plastic film while the flexo 600 E-Com machine can pack e-commerce goods to the highest standards

Hugo Beck introduces two new e-commerce packaging solutions. (Credit: Hugo Beck Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG.)

German packaging equipment manufacturer Hugo Beck has introduced two new machines – PB 800 E-Com machine and a flexo 600 E-Com machine – designed to meet the demands of e-commerce packaging.

The PB 800 E-Com can pack products in either paper or plastic film, offering the customers flexibility and choice in sustainable packaging styles.

According to Hugo Beck, the machine can automatically adapt the bag size to the dimensions of the product. It can also pack goods of up to 800mm width by 200mm height and 700mm length.

The new flexo 600 E-Com machine can pack e-commerce goods to the highest standards while reducing the film use and increasing results both with and without shrinking of the film bags.

It is designed to process products with a width of up to 600mm and a height of 300mm, and can also adapt to quick changeover adjusts between product batches or, as an option and also can automatically adapt to changes in a product’s length, height or width.

The PB 800 E-Com can handle paper gauges of 80 – 130 g/m² and both machines can handle film thicknesses of between 30-100 μm.

Both machines of Hugo Beck can be easily integrated within a production line

Both machines can be easily integrated within a production line and can also connect to the customer’s ERP or control systems.

Hugo Beck sales director Timo Kollmann said: “Whether dealing with the direct dispatch of individual goods, packing groups of products or meeting the complex requirements of returned goods packaging; the PB 800 E-Com hybrid solution ensures companies are perfectly equipped to meet the needs of e-commerce packaging.

“The e-commerce sector demands a wide variety of packaging styles. This, alongside the need to wrap a wide range of products quickly, flexibly and sustainably, means that our new machines are ideal for delivering perfect packaging results at high speeds and across a choice of paper or packaging substrates.”

