Barry-Wehmiller’s bag converting equipment maker Hudson-Sharp will be integrated into Paper Converting Machine Company (PCMC).

Image: Hudson-Sharp’s Brussels location will now become the European center for the broader PCMC printing and bag converting line. Photo: courtesy of Barry-Wehmiller.

On 1 October this year, Hudson-Sharp will become a part of PCMC and Barry-Wehmiller’s converting equipment platform, PCMC said in a statement.

At present, Hudson-Sharp is under BW Flexible Systems, the flexible packaging machinery division of BW Packaging Systems, Barry-Wehmiller’s packaging equipment platform.

PCMC US president Stan Blakney said: “Over the last several years, PCMC has continually expanded our services in the flexographic printing industry, while developing new, exciting innovations.

“The dynamic combination of Hudson-Sharp bag converting and PCMC’s flexographic print capabilities will take our services and ability to meet customer needs to the next level.”

In 1997, Hudson-Sharp Machine launched Inno-Lok technology, which revolutionised the way zippers are applied to packaging.

Hudson-Sharp brand provided bag converting companies with various solutions ranging from wicketers to stand-up pouch machines to the Inno-Lok and Pour & Lok pre-applied closure product lines.

Rich Faber, who is the current operations leader for Hudson-Sharp’s Green Bay location, will serve as operations leader for all of PCMC.

Craig Compton, who is current PCMC’s vice president of Lean Initiatives (L3), will assume commercial leadership of the Hudson-Sharp and PCMC print business.

Blakney further added: “The alignment of our businesses and products, with our shared knowledge of the continuum of the printing and converting processes, is only going to facilitate more innovation and help us to position our customers for more efficiencies and greater success.”

In 2017, PCMC acquired Graphbury Machines, which is a machine manufacturer and engineering-services provider for the flexible packaging industry. The acquisition allowed PCMC to offer a range of products to enhance production and performance of flexographic printers.

PCMC, which became part of the Barry-Wehmiller family in 2005, is specialised in the designing and manufacturing of high-performance converting machinery for the tissue, nonwovens and package-printing industries across the world.

The company produces rewinding, laminating, printing, embossing, perforating and packaging equipment for tissue and towels folding and converting machines as well as flexographic printing presses and laser anilox cleaners for the flexible-packaging, prime-label and carton-converting industries.