The investment will be used over five or more years for the development of next-generation water-based ink solutions

Image: HP will develop water-based ink technologies for corrugated packaging applications. Photo: courtesy of matlevesque from Pixabay.

HP has unveiled plans to invest around $200m for the development of advanced water-based ink technologies to print digitally on corrugated packaging and textiles.

The company will use the investment over five or more years for the development of next-generation water-based ink solutions.

The latest commitment is in line with HP’s ongoing investments in other printing technologies and markets aimed at developing sustainable digital print solutions.

HP focuses on the development of next-generation ink, as well as the printhead and press technology

HP’s true water-based inks for corrugated packaging have already proved to be a better choice for sensitive applications such as food packaging, said the company.

The company is focusing on the development of next-generation ink, as well as the printhead and press technology with improved quality, performance and sustainability.

It is also working with the textile industry to make the right choices for water-based digital platforms.

Water-based HP Latex inks serve as an alternative to existing inks for signage and display applications.

Additional sustainability achievements across HP’s graphics business enable brands to reduce waste and minimize their environmental impact.

HP graphics solutions global head and general manager Santi Morera said: “Investing in water-based solutions that meet market needs and the increasing sustainability requirements of graphics customers is expected to propel business growth for HP.

“We will be dedicating resources toward continued innovation and industry disruption to accelerate safer, simpler and more sustainable water-based printing technologies that meet the quality, performance and economics needed by these markets.”

In July this year, Nosco, a subsidiary of the US-based Holden Industries, entered into the printed flexible packaging market and has invested in HP Indigo technologies to enable secure, consistent, sustainable printing for customers.

Nosco is claimed to be the first print provider in the US to adopt HP Indigo technology for labels, folding cartons, flexible packaging, and lamination.