The Planet Partners programmed has been expanded to 68 countries, including Argentina, Chile and Papua New Guinea

HP has announced the expansion of Planet Partners supplies return and recycling programme to more countries. (Credit: HP Development Company, L.P.)

HP has expanded its Planet Partners supplies return and recycling programme to more countries as part of its efforts to minimise ocean plastics.

The Planet Partners programme has been expanded to 68 countries, including Argentina, Chile and Papua New Guinea.

HP has expanded its OEM printing supplies recycling programme to build a circular and low carbon economy with its partners and customers. HP’s programme has enabled to recycle more than 875 million ink and toner cartridges to date.

The company has decided to expand its HP Amplify Impact programme to mobilise its channel ecosystem to boost sustainability, build diverse and inclusive workforces with the support of 50% of its Amplify partners by 2025.

HP deploys new plastic washing line in Haiti to produce recycled plastic

HP has announced an investment of $2m in a new plastic washing line in Haiti to generate clean and quality recycled plastic for use in HP premium products, including Original HP ink cartridges and sustainable PC portfolio.

The self-reliant ocean-bound plastic supply chain helps HP to divert ocean-bound plastic, as well as create lower-carbon and circular economy.

HP has collaborated with plastics transformer Lavergne, local Haiti recycler ECSSA and washing line manufacturer STF Group to efficiently run the washing line.

Since 2016, HP has been reducing ocean-bound plastic in Haiti and already restricted around 1.7 million pounds of plastic materials or over 60 million bottles to enter into waterways and oceans.

In October 2018, HP joined NextWave Plastics, the collaborative and open-source initiative that included technology and consumer-focused companies to develop the first global network of ocean-bound plastics supply chains.

The coalition intends to divert a minimum of 25,000 tonnes of plastics from entering the ocean by the end of 2025.

HP print supplies general manager and global head Guillaume Gerardin said: “Our goal is to enable and mobilize our partners and customers to join us in driving meaningful change and a more circular economy.

“That’s why we are committed to developing best-in-class initiatives like our HP Planet Partners program to reduce waste going into landfills and the opening of a new washline in Haiti to help reduce ocean-bound plastic.”

In October 2019, HP unveiled plans to invest around $200m for the development of advanced water-based ink technologies to print digitally on corrugated packaging and textiles.