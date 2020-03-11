HP Indigo’s portfolio of presses along with new colour and workflow automation solutions will help converters meet their on-demand print orders

HP Indigo's wide portfolio of digital presses (Credit: HP Inc.)

US-based HP has unveiled new drupa portfolio for HP Indigo digital labels and packaging in a bid to enhance digital label printing capabilities.

HP Indigo is now offering a range of presses along with new colour and workflow automation solutions for converters to meet their on-demand print orders with low waste.

HP Indigo V12 Digital Press can print up to six colours at 120 linear metres per minute

Based on HP Indigo LEPX architecture, the HP Indigo V12 Digital Press is a next-generation narrow-web label press that can print as fast as analogue with advanced production capability.

The HP Indigo V12 Digital Press can print up to six colours at 120 linear metres per minute with six inline imaging engines running simultaneously. It holds the capacity to produce up to 130,000 linear metres per day with one operator.

Suitable to print on a range of substrates ranging from 12μ to 450μ board, the press can be used for pressure-sensitive, sleeves, flexible packaging, tubes and IMLs.

The drupa portfolio is comprised of new narrow-web HP Indigo 6K and HP Indigo 8K digital presses for labels, HP Indigo 25K for flexible packaging and labels, and sheetfed HP Indigo 35K and roll-to- B1 sheet HP Indigo 90K for folding cartons.

Spot Master, a new colour automation solution, will allow converters to achieve brand colours within minutes. It can be used with HP Indigo 35K, HP Indigo 25K, HP Indigo 6K and HP Indigo 8K presses.

Brand Beat, a new application offered in HP PrintOSX, has been designed to provide real time colour reports directly to converters and brands.

Featuring HP Indigo’s fastest HP Indigo Raster Image Processor (RIP), the PrintOS Production Pro for Indigo Labels and Packaging can be incorporated with the new Esko Automation Engine for HP Indigo to help converters process more jobs per day.

HP Indigo general manager Alon Bar-Shany said: “The digital labels and packaging market is growing and evolving as converters move to support market needs for on-demand production, SKU diversification, customisation and printing with reduced waste.”