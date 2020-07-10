The Smile Jamaica and Smile Jamaica Wireless 2 feature a fresh and tailored redesign of the everyday earbuds

House Of Marley’s Redesigned Smile Jamaica and Smile Jamaica Wireless 2 earbuds. (Credit: PRNewsfoto/House of Marley)

House of Marley today announces the launch of the redesigned Smile Jamaica and Smile Jamaica Wireless 2 earbuds, a stylized refinement to the timeless classic Smile Jamaica collection at new lower prices with sustainability improvements in both the cable and packaging. The product releases include the debut of House of Marley’s new 100% recyclable plastic-free packaging constructed entirely from paper fibers.

The Smile Jamaica and Smile Jamaica Wireless 2 feature a fresh and tailored redesign of the best-selling everyday earbuds, but with familiar eco-conscious materials. As with the original models, the FSC™ certified wood and recyclable aluminum housings in each of the earbuds deliver not only an earthy, stylish look but a warm, acoustic component to the signature Marley sound performance.

The new braided cable used in the Smile Jamaica and Smile Jamaica Wireless 2 is designed using fibers from 99% post-consumer plastic waste from recycled water bottles, bringing sustainable elements to durable construction. As the leader in eco-conscious audio products while contributing to environmental give-back, House of Marley has also expanded their innovative design to address the need for a more simple, fully-recyclable packaging for consumer electronics.

“It was important for us to make it easier for the consumer to make a conscious decision toward recycling the packaging and one that did not compromise our commitment to sustainable design,” explains House of Marley Director of Product Development Josh Poulsen. “Our packaging has always positioned us to stand out within the consumer electronics industry as we have made a conscious effort to use FSC™ certified materials, recycled paper, recycled PET casing and paper fiber ties instead of the plastic standard. Our move to 100% paper fiber packaging means that the entire package contents can now be put into the single mixed-paper recycle bin without a hassle to separate inserts of different materials, a common issue when it comes to the recycling process.”

In addition to 100% recyclable packaging, House of Marley is continuing their support for environmental give-back, celebrating their 10th Anniversary as an eco-conscious audio maker and honoring the legendary Bob Marley and his respect for the earth and people. The Project Marley Global Giving Initiative has expanded to support global reforestation through One Tree Planted and ocean preservation through the Surfrider Foundation.

Source: Company Press Release