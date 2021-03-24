Fosun Industrial, which supplies the Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine, has noticed the packaging defects

Hong Kong and Macau suspend Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine over defective packaging. (Credit: WikiImages from Pixabay)

The authorities of Hong Kong and Macau have suspended Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine over the defective packaging.

The Hong Kong government said that it has secured notice from Fosun Industrial that packaging defects had been identified in a vaccine batch associated with the closure of bottles, reported Reuters.

Fosun Industrial is supplying Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine in Hong Kong and Macau.

In a statement, the Hong Kong government said: “For sake of caution the vaccination must be suspended immediately during the investigation period.”

Hong Kong started vaccinating residents with doses from Sinovac in February, while started providing Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine from this month.

Hong Kong has suspended the use of vaccinations from the two batches of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines.

According to the government, all community vaccination centres have suspended the use of the vaccine until further notice.

In a filing, Fosun’s parent company Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical stated that it has been investigating the issue along with BioNTech.

Macau’s Department of Health also noted that it was suspending the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine due to packaging defects.