Household steel, including used cans, closures and crown corks, is collected for recycling during the RecyCan process

Hoffmann Neopac will introduce new recyclable tinplate cans (Credit: Hoffmann Neopac AG)

Packaging solutions provider Hoffmann Neopac is set to launch a new line of tinplate cans at this year’s Interpack event in Germany.

At the event which will take place from 7 to 13 May in Düsseldorf, the company will unveil RecyCan recycled steel-based tinplate packaging.

The new tinplate cans are produced by using 100% recycled steel

RecyCan portfolio includes recyclable products, which are manufactured by using consumer packaging steel separated from standard household recycling. The new tinplate cans are said to include 100% recycled steel.

Household steel such as used cans, closures and crown corks are collected for recycling during the RecyCan process.

Upon completion of the separation of steel elements from aluminium and plastic packaging through magnets, they will be shredded and detinned before being pressed into cubes. Later, they will be melted into raw steel and cast into slabs.

The slabs will be hot-rolled, cold-rolled and tin-plated for the manufacturing of packaging steel, which can be printed and turned into fresh new tinplate packaging cans.

Neopac’s RecyCan tins are suitable for packaging different organic and speciality products, including organic infant nutrition, coffee, tea, dry or pasty cosmetics and tooth powder.

The company is offering RecyCan tins as three-piece, two-piece or deep-draw cans, which provide better protection against light, air/oxygen and moisture.

The fully recycled and recyclable circular packaging solutions also deliver eco-friendly benefits, including the savings of raw materials.

Hoffmann Neopac CEO Mark Aegler said: “In Europe, North America and other major markets, metal tins are synonymous with sustainability as they are recycled in well-established recycling streams.

“The RecyCan line of products takes eco-consciousness to the next level by achieving full circularity – completely recycled products that can continue to be recycled in perpetuity. And of course, these environmental benefits are achieved without sacrificing product protection or branding aesthetics.”

Recently, Hoffmann Neopac purchased the production lines for hinged lid cans from Trivium Packaging in the Netherlands.