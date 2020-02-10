The acquisition strengthens Hoffmann’s market position for speciality cans in Europe

Hoffmann Neopac buys Trivium’s hinged lid can production lines (Credit: Hoffmann Neopac AG)

Switzerland-based Hoffmann Neopac has purchased the production lines for hinged lid cans from Trivium Packaging in the Netherlands for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition of Trivium’s hinged lid cans in Deventer, the Netherlands, expands Hoffmann’s market presence in the European speciality cans segment.

Hoffmann Neopac is involved in the supply of metal and plastic packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical and FMCG industries.

In December 2019, Hoffmann Neopac acquired the Netherlands-based CM Packaging for an undisclosed sum.

CM Packaging, which is a longstanding metal packaging partner for Hoffmann, aims to operate as a single entity.

Hoffmann has also announced an investment for a three-piece canmaking line at CM Packaging’s facility in Dronten.

In November 2019, Ardagh Group completed the merger of its Food & Specialty Metal Packaging business with aluminium containers producer Exal to create a new entity called Trivium Packaging.

Under the deal signed in July 2019, Ardagh will own a 43% stake in Trivium and secured $2.5bn in cash proceeds, subject to customary completion adjustments.

Trivium manufactures an extensive and sustainable product range to serve a diverse range of multinational, regional and local customers.

The company provides metal packaging solutions to major global brands in different industries. It serves markets such as beauty and personal care, beverage, food, homecare and industrial, nutrition and others.

Trivium produces products such as food cans, seafood cans, per food cans, aerosol cans, nutrition cans, beverage cans and beverage bottles.