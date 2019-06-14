Switzerland-based Hoffmann Neopac has developed a dropper tube solution for Streuli Pharma’s vitamin D application.

Image: Hoffmann Neopac has designed dropper tube for Streuli Pharma’s vitamin D solution. Photo: courtesy of Photokanok / FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Polyfoil dropper tube has been developed for direct and precision administering of Vitamin D, said Hoffmann Neopac.

The new solution is said to house vitamin D in a tube with a metered dropper, while the standard packaging involves glass vials and pipettes.

Streuli Pharma human marketing leader Rebekka Richartz said: “We have been working with Neopac for two years on this product, and our collaboration has been extremely productive.”

Designed to deliver more accurate dosages, the advanced dropper system can dispense droplets individually by applying light pressure to the tube.

Each drop contains 200 international units of vitamin D, which enables easy dosage of both 400 and 600 I.E., as per the age phase.

The glass-free packaging of D3 piccolo enables it to be directly inserted into the mouth and turns the package more transportable.

Using Neopac Polyfoil 19mm dropper tube with screw cap, the solution features a special insert on the dropper mechanism developed for liquid, serums or oily content, helping in accurate dosing by adjusting the mechanism to the proper bulk texture for ideal drop size.

Polyfoil has been produced using a blend of materials that provide advanced barrier properties for products requiring better protection against potentially harmful external factors such as moisture and oxygen.

Products housed in Polyfoil solutions will have longer shelf life compared to those stored in conventional polyethylene or polypropylene packaging, said the company.

Hoffmann Neopac pharma sales and marketing head Martina Christiansen said: “Streuli’s vision for a safe dosage application of Vitamin D came to fruition during our collaboration.

“The dropper tube in conjunction with Polyfoil® technology created an innovative final product that can revolutionize the manner in which Vitamin D is administeredto young children.”

Based in Thun, Neopac produces metal and plastic packaging solutions for active pharmaceutical, cosmetics and consumer goods manufacturers in the European, North American and Asian markets.