CM Packaging is a longstanding metal packaging partner for Hoffmann Neopac

Image: Hoffmann Neopac has acquired Netherlands-based CM Packaging. Photo: courtesy of Hoffmann Neopac AG.

Plastic and metal packaging solutions provider Hoffmann Neopac has acquired the Netherlands-based CM Packaging for an undisclosed sum.

CM Packaging, which is a longstanding metal packaging partner for Hoffmann, aims to operate as a single entity as of 1 January 2020.

Hoffmann also invests in a three-piece canmaking line at CM Packaging’s facility in Dronten

Hoffmann has also announced an investment for a three-piece canmaking line at CM Packaging’s facility in Dronten.

The infrastructure investment enables to expand capacity and meet growing demand from the customers in the infant food sector.

Hoffmann Neopac CTO Andreas Geiger will serve as the managing director for the metal packaging division.

Hoffmann Neopac current sales head Tomas Pivko will manage the overall sales team. CM Packaging’s three owners will continue with the company.

CM Packaging sales and marketing director Herbert van de Beek said: “The acquisition of CM Packaging by Hoffmann Neopac will combine the clear strengths of both companies and improve our position in an increasingly challenging market.

“It will also further strengthen our service and development power, which is a benefit to our customers.”

CM Packaging was established in 1995 due to a management buy-in from the CarnaudMetalbox Group.

A team with expertise in the field of tinplate packaging has helped the company to establish as an internationally operating partner for the development and production of packaging for both the industrial as promotional market.

In 2007, CM Packaging acquired D&F Plastics and started supplying plastic injection moulded products for various markets such as cosmetics, snus, components and food.

The company currently has 19 production lines for metal packaging in Dronten, as well as 22 injection mould machines for plastic packaging.

Hoffmann Neopac CEO Mark Aegler said: “The team at CM Packaging has been a tremendous partner through the years, and with them joining the Hoffmann Neopac family we now have a production site in the EU in the metal sector and can also successfully implement our internationalization in this area.

“In the tube business, we have been doing this for several years, and now produce high-quality tubes in Switzerland, Hungary, India and the USA.”

In May this year, Hoffmann Neopac announced the opening of a first US facility in Wilson, North Carolina.