SIG will deliver 15 aseptic filling machines for Hochwald’s new dairy production facility plant in Germany

Hochwald’s new dairy production facility will be built in Mechernich, Germany. (Credit: SIG Combibloc Group Ltd)

Swiss packaging company SIG has been selected by German dairy cooperative Hochwald to supply packaging solutions for the new dairy production facility in Mechernich, Germany.

As a preferred partner, SIG will deliver 15 aseptic filling machines for the new plant, which will have the capacity to produce more than 800 million liters of milk per year.

SIG said that the flexible filling technology will allow the dairy firm to offer a variety of aseptic packaging solutions in a wide range of volumes, in five different carton formats, with closures and straw solutions.

Hochwald COO Thorsten Oberschmidt said: “Our new state-of-the-art plant will enable us to build a competitive and futureproof manufacturing facility and our close cooperation with SIG will make a significant contribution to our major European greenfield UHT project, with products assured of the best flexible and innovative packaging solutions of their kind.

“In a market environment which is getting more competitive every day, efficiency and flexibility in our production is as crucial as it’s ever been.”

Hochwald’s new dairy production facility to be commissioned in 2022

Hochwald plans to process the milk at the new plant and sell as UHT milk, cream, condensed milk and flavored milk for the European market and also export to China, the Middle East and Africa. The plant is scheduled for commissioning in 2022.

SIG Europe president and general manager Martin Herrenbrück said: “Our strong partnership with Hochwald started back in 1994 and to this day we continue to adapt and change together, to set a benchmark for the optimized filling of UHT milk.”

In January 2020, Thailand-based start-up company Tofusan has selected SIG’s combiblocMini aseptic carton packs for the launch of its first organic UHT soymilk range.