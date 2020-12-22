The sustainable paper packaging system has been designed by H&M Group to reduce plastic waste and become a fully circular organisation

In May this year, eco friendly packaging and recycling solutions provider Cascades introduced new packaging solutions for e commerce applications.

H&M Group, a family of brands that offer fashion, design and services, has launched a new reusable and recyclable multi-brand paper packaging system to boost its sustainable efforts.

The company has selected new sustainable packaging to reduce plastic waste while efficiently meeting the requirements of online shopping across the world.

H&M Group stated that plastic is one of the biggest challenges in the fashion industry and it is used in hangers, hang tags, single-use shopping bags and polybags in addition to synthetic materials such as polyester.

H&M Group offers millions of packages for customers as part of a test for more sustainable packaging solutions at its distribution centres in the Netherlands, the UK, Sweden, China, Russia, and Australia.

The company has designed a multi-brand packaging system with bags made of certified paper, driven by the packaging strategy and to become a fully circular organisation.

The new solution will help minimise the risk of creating waste, as well as enables to use the branding labels with relevant messaging.

H&M Group is currently offering the new packaging solution to customers at COS, ARKET, Monki and Weekday.

The company is planning to launch the new packaging in selected markets during the upcoming months to serve more customers.

In addition, the brand will ship their online orders in recyclable paper-packaging from the starting of 2021.

The new packaging solution will enable H&M Group to achieve the goals of its circular strategy for packaging, including reducing packaging by 25% and designing reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging by 2025.

H&M Group’s goals are in line with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, as well as the Fashion Pact and Canopy’s initiative Pack4Good.

H&M Group service owner Hanna Lumikero said: “We are introducing a type of packaging that is better for both the customer and the environment. It is yet to be improved since we need to continue working on replacing the use of plastic throughout our logistics supply chain.

“But by introducing this new multi-brand packaging we are creating a huge impact by replacing the outer plastic with a paper solution. This is a small step on a long journey.”

In May this year, Cascades introduced new packaging solutions for e‑commerce applications.