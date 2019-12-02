BEWiSynbra’s new expandable polystyrene can be recycled over and over again

Image: HIRSCH has produced limited-edition packaging by using BEWiSynbra’s 100% recyclable EPS. Photo: courtesy of BEWiSynbra Group.

BEWiSynbra Group, along with its first customer HIRSCH Servo Group, has announced the completion of the first trials with 100% recyclable expandable polystyrene (EPS).

HIRSCH has manufactured a limited-edition packaging by using 100% recyclable EPS at its headquarters in Austria.

Recently, BEWiSynbra unveiled EPS made from 100% recycled material, which can be recycled over and over again.

BEWiSynbra RAW managing director Alan Moss said: “The response to our 100 per cent recycled EPS has been overwhelming.

“Today only a small portion of EPS is reused, and an even smaller portion recycled. Our new product has the potential to change that. It is a sustainable alternative to producing EPS from virgin resources.”

BEWiSynbra, HIRSCH collaborate on the first external trials of 100% recyclable EPS

BEWiSynbra said that it collaborated with HIRSCH for the first external trials of the 100% recyclable EPS.

BEWiSynbra has boosted its efforts to supply 100% recycled EPS to more partners and customers following the successful trials.

HIRSCH Servo CEO Harald Kogler said: “We did tests on how to pre-expand the raw beads made from 100 per cent recycled EPS and used the resulting EPS to produce shape-moulded parts that meet our quality specifications.

“The parts made from 100 per cent recycled EPS are slightly off-white compared to virgin EPS and the mechanical properties are almost comparable.”

BEWiSynbra RAW managing director Alan Moss said: “We will start commercial deliveries to selected customers in early 2020.”

BEWiSynbra, a major European producer of EPS, offers sustainable solutions for packaging and components, as well as insulation.

EPS, which is also known as cellular plastic foam, is used for packaging of food, pharmaceuticals and technical components.

With around 19 manufacturing facilities in Central, East and South-East Europe, HIRSCH is a major producer of EPS insulation, packaging and machinery solutions.

In October, Ineos Styrolution signed an agreement with food packaging producer Sirap to develop packaging solutions based on chemically recycled polystyrene.

The joint project will focus on the use of recycled polystyrene for Sirap’s future food packaging solutions.