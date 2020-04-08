Hippo has designed a new logo, brand identity system and packaging designs for Military Meds

Hippo Premium Packaging has designed the brand identity and packaging for Military Meds. (Credit: PRNewswire / Hippo Premium Packaging)

Hippo Premium Packaging, a provider of custom packaging and branding solutions for the legal cannabis industry, has developed new packaging for Military Meds.

Hippo has developed a new logo, brand identity system and packaging designs for Military Meds, a new firm in the cannabis market of California.

The brand, which focuses on military veterans, donates a portion of proceeds to veteran’s organisations. It also offers job training and other support to the veterans.

Hippo Premium Packaging co-founder and CEO Kary Radestock said: “I am thrilled to be able to help create this brand.”

Hippo has designed the packaging for Military Meds’ full line of products

Hippo has designed a complete brand identity for the new company. Featuring a camouflage look, the new packaging reflects the veteran-centric essence of the company, as well as enables to better differentiate on the shelf.

Hippo has designed the packaging for Military Meds’ full line of products. The packaging integrates a soft-touch premium paper, which shows the quality of the product.

Military Meds CEO Danny Nunan said: “My father was in Vietnam and got cancer from exposure to Agent Orange. Had cannabis been legal back then, it could have helped ease his pain. I want to make sure that today’s vets have access to quality, tested products that meet their specific needs.”

