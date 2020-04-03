Akomex manufactures solid cardboard, leaflets, labels, trays and laminated sheets for the pharmaceutical, food, electronics, technology, personal care and home appliance sectors

Akomex manufactures trays and laminated sheets for food industry. (Credit: Diese lizenzfreien Fotos darfst du zwar verwenden from Pixabay)

Middle-market private investment company Highlander Partners has completed the sale of Polish cardboard packaging maker Akomex.

A minority shareholder and Akomex co-founder Sebastian Śliwa has jointly acquire the company with the management and support from Mezzanine Management advised fund AMC Capital IV. The financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Highlander president and CEO Jeff Hull said: “We have been a very patient investor, owning Akomex for over nine years, and invested heavily in the company during our ownership period, including two significant add-on acquisitions. It is very satisfying to see such an outstanding outcome.”

Highlander Partners Central Europe – Poland office managing partner Artur Dzagarow said: “We are very pleased with the job that Grzegorz Łajca, President and CEO of Akomex Group, and his team have done in making Akomex a leader in Central Europe, and we wish them and Sebastian the best as they continue to grow the company.”

Based in Poland, Akomex is engaged in manufacturing solid cardboard, leaflets, labels, trays and laminated sheets. The products are used in multiple sectors such as pharmaceutical, food, electronics, technology, personal care and home appliance.

Akomex operates two manufacturing plants in Poland and a converting operation in Denmark.

In 2010, Highlander purchased a controlling stake in Akomex and significantly expanded operations with the addition of new facilities and advanced production equipment in Starogard Gdanski of Poland.

Akomex acquired another Polish company Druk Pak in 2014 to further expand its pharmaceutical packaging offerings.

In 2018, Akomex acquired Danish packaging producer Planopack. The combined firm served most of the world’s major food and pharmaceutical producers.