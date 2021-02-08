The Highland Spring 12 x 500ml multipack launched in January and is being trialled at 270 Sainsbury’s stores across the UK
Highland Spring Group, the UK’s leading producer and supplier of natural source waters, has launched its most environmentally sustainable ‘Eco Pack’ to date using Coveris’ Duralite R film. The next generation 100% recycled and fully recyclable Duralite R shrink film supports the businesses’ journey to using 100% recycled materials across its packaging portfolio.
The Highland Spring 12 x 500ml multipack launched in January and is being trialled at 270 Sainsbury’s stores across the UK. Following the introduction of its range of 100% recycled and recyclable eco bottles in 2019, Highland Spring Group has continued its use of 100% recycled materials as part of their commitment to providing healthy hydration in an environmentally sustainable way.
Coveris’ award-winning, fully recyclable Duralite R polyethylene film for the Highland Spring multipacks features 100% recycled content comprising 50% post-consumer recyclate (PCR) and 50% post-industrial recycled material (PIW). Supporting a circular economy for plastic packaging, the 50/50 blend of recycled content achieves a 54% carbon footprint reduction compared to the use of virgin materials. Highland Spring’s Eco Pack is the first major brand launch using a complete 100% recycled film from Coveris’ Duralite R range.
Simon Oldham, Chief Commercial Officer, Highland Spring Group said: “We want consumers to understand that plastic is a valuable resource that should not be treated as waste. We are taking a holistic approach to our packaging and want to create a truly circular plastics economy in the UK to ensure these materials stay in the loop.
“That’s why we are delighted to introduce our next generation 100% recycled shrink wrap, which is a significant step forwards in ensuring all our packaging uses recycled materials and is designed in a way that makes it easy for consumers to embrace positive plastic behaviours.”
Tim Frost, Coveris Louth Sales Director, added: “Coveris has been able to support Highland Spring Group’s forward-thinking approach to packaging sustainability with the development of our innovative, next generation Duralite R shrink film. Through our No Waste strategy, Coveris is focussed on a sustainable future for plastic packaging by the advancement of high-quality recyclable materials, innovative use of recycled content and No Waste operating model.”
In November 2020, Duralite R was awarded Flexible Plastic Pack of the Year in the UK Packaging Awards for achievements in carbon footprint reduction, innovation in recycled content and development of sustainable plastic packaging.
Source: Company Press Release