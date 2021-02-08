The Highland Spring 12 x 500ml multipack launched in January and is being trialled at 270 Sainsbury’s stores across the UK

Highland Spring leads in sustainability with 100% recycled Duralite R Eco Pack. (Credit: Coveris)

Highland Spring Group, the UK’s leading producer and supplier of natural source waters, has launched its most environmentally sustainable ‘Eco Pack’ to date using Coveris’ Duralite R film. The next generation 100% recycled and fully recyclable Duralite R shrink film supports the businesses’ journey to using 100% recycled materials across its packaging portfolio.

The Highland Spring 12 x 500ml multipack launched in January and is being trialled at 270 Sainsbury’s stores across the UK. Following the introduction of its range of 100% recycled and recyclable eco bottles in 2019, Highland Spring Group has continued its use of 100% recycled materials as part of their commitment to providing healthy hydration in an environmentally sustainable way.

Coveris’ award-winning, fully recyclable Duralite R polyethylene film for the Highland Spring multipacks features 100% recycled content comprising 50% post-consumer recyclate (PCR) and 50% post-industrial recycled material (PIW). Supporting a circular economy for plastic packaging, the 50/50 blend of recycled content achieves a 54% carbon footprint reduction compared to the use of virgin materials. Highland Spring’s Eco Pack is the first major brand launch using a complete 100% recycled film from Coveris’ Duralite R range.

Simon Oldham, Chief Commercial Officer, Highland Spring Group said: “We want consumers to understand that plastic is a valuable resource that should not be treated as waste. We are taking a holistic approach to our packaging and want to create a truly circular plastics economy in the UK to ensure these materials stay in the loop.

“That’s why we are delighted to introduce our next generation 100% recycled shrink wrap, which is a significant step forwards in ensuring all our packaging uses recycled materials and is designed in a way that makes it easy for consumers to embrace positive plastic behaviours.”

Tim Frost, Coveris Louth Sales Director, added: “Coveris has been able to support Highland Spring Group’s forward-thinking approach to packaging sustainability with the development of our innovative, next generation Duralite R shrink film. Through our No Waste strategy, Coveris is focussed on a sustainable future for plastic packaging by the advancement of high-quality recyclable materials, innovative use of recycled content and No Waste operating model.”

In November 2020, Duralite R was awarded Flexible Plastic Pack of the Year in the UK Packaging Awards for achievements in carbon footprint reduction, innovation in recycled content and development of sustainable plastic packaging.

Source: Company Press Release