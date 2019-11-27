The InteliJet HD series of printers are drop-on-demand digital printers, which can be configured for either one or two colours or even the full CMYK colour scale

Image: MULTIVAC cooperates with manufacturer of piezo inkjet solutions. Photo: courtesy of MULTIVAC.

With immediate effect MULTIVAC has the exclusive rights to market the InteliJet HD series of printing solutions from the US manufacturer BELL-MARK Sales Co. The inkjet printers are based on the piezo technology, and their main features include a large print area and excellent print quality on a wide range of materials. They can either be integrated into new packaging lines or retrofitted to existing ones.

“BELL-MARK is a leading manufacturer of digital printing systems for packaging machines, and the company has established itself as a reliable partner with many of our customers,” says Luc van de Vel, Vice President of the MCP (Medical, Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals) Business Unit, explaining the reasons behind this strategic step. “Thanks to this cooperation, we can now offer high-performance digital printers for challenging requirements within the packaging process, particularly in the sectors of medical products, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.”

The InteliJet HD series of printers are drop-on-demand digital printers, which can be configured for either one or two colours or even the full CMYK colour scale. In contrast to CIJ (Continuous Ink Jet) printers, which produce a continuous jet of ink, the nozzles of DoD printers only supply the ink drops that are actually required for the print. This is very efficient and therefore particularly cost-effective.

Thanks to its print resolution of up to 600 x 600 dpi and a printing speed of up to 150 metres per minute, the technology enables texts, logos, variable data and various codes to be printed precisely and cost-effectively on a wide range of materials such as paper, Tyvek®, film or aluminium. The high-quality UV inks dry very quickly with state-of-the-art UV LED lights, and the ink spread remains very small even with the coarse-fibred Tyvek® material, so that even small icons and text can be reproduced perfectly. The InteliJet HD printers are designed for a large print area and can print films either completely or partially with a high level of accuracy. The modules can be fitted with up to twelve printing heads, so that a complete blank film with a width of up to 630 millimetres can be printed.

Companies in the medical and pharmaceutical industries in particular benefit from the printing system’s high degree of flexibility, which is becoming increasingly important in view of the requirements of the UDI Regulations as well as serialisation.

All BELL-MARK models can be integrated into MULTIVAC packaging lines. Customers also have the opportunity of having their existing lines retrofitted with the printing system by MULTIVAC.

The printers and the corresponding consumable materials will be marketed by the more than 80 subsidiaries within the MULTIVAC Group. MULTIVAC is the exclusive sales partner of BELL-MARK for all regions worldwide – with the exception of the USA, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. The specialists at MULTIVAC Marking & Inspection will undertake the complete after-sales service as well as the supply of spare parts, consumables and user training. Thanks to their many years of experience in printing with a wide range of technologies, they can ensure that the maximum reliability and durability of all installed solutions is achieved.

Source: Company Press Release