The new Digital Pro 3 press from Mark Andy is said to make digital printing more accessible to global converters, offer CMYK digital print and has an optional in-line flexo decoration & converting

Herzog Etiketten press operators Jonas Hauck (left) and Thomas Pfeiffer pose next to the company's newest Digital Pro 3. (Credit: Mark Andy.)

German custom label printer Herzog Etiketten has installed Mark Andy’s Digital Pro 3 press at its Rohrbach production facility to increase printing capabilities.

Established in 1924, Herzog Etiketten supplies a large proportion of its labels to the local wine trade of the Rhineland, and the automotive, food and other industrial sectors in Germany.

Mark Andy stated that the new dry toner press makes digital printing more accessible to global converters and offers CMYK digital print and has an optional in-line flexo decoration & converting (spot colour, varnish, laminate, cold foil, die-cut, strip, slit).

The new Digital Pro can laminate or apply cold foil

Mark Andy said that the new Digital Pro can laminate or apply cold foil and has a unit for slitting the web in running direction before delivery into the twin rewinder.

The machine is available with a semi-rotary die-cutting with an optional print station, conventional die station, 19” semi-rotary die station as well as the single hybrid print station.

Herzog Etiketten general manager Rolf Herzog said: “We pride ourselves on having the latest technology and have always seen Mark Andy as the world leader in label presses.

“Our customers expect the best from us, so we need technology that allows us to innovate cost-effectively while maintaining top quality.

“The Digital Pro is a perfect fit with our flexo capability and extends the product range we can offer.”

The German company has first installed Mark Andy 2200 flexo press in 1993 and has added four more Mark Andy machines up to 2016 which includes an eight-colour Performance Series P5 with a 340mm web width.

