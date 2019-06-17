Pet and wild bird food producer Henry Bell has introduced recyclable packaging for its new Wild Bird Food range.

The new recyclable packaging will be available for the customers across the stores in the UK from next month.

Henry Bell estimates that more than 10 million packs of bird food, mostly from unrecyclable materials, are marketed in the UK every year.

The new packaging has been designed by the company keeping environment in mind. It is also expected to attract the customers. Henry Bell has taken the support of Tyler Packaging for the development of new packaging for Wild Bird Food range.

Tyler Packaging is a a UK-based specialist supplier of paper and plastic packaging solutions that are recyclable.

Henry Bell managing director Thomas Lee said: “At Henry Bell we’ve been committed to sourcing and producing quality products that respect the environment.

“Developing a recyclable packaging for our new wild bird food brand ensures we lead the conversation in the category. We hope to inspire our customers and the growing number of ethical consumers to follow us on our recyclable journey.”

Polyethylene single source polymer laminate, which is a structure exclusively developed by Tyler Packaging, has been used as the material across the food range from 1kg, 2kg, 4kg and 12.55kg bags and 500g, 1 kg and 2 kg pouches.

The polymer laminate provided by Tyler Packaging can be easily recycled and be re-granulated back into its original form. It will also help protect the integrity of the elements inside each bag.

Henry Bell Wild Bird Food range will be available at garden centres, pet shops and mainstream retailers across the country.

Tyler Packaging sales and technical director Adam Kay said: “After years of research we’ve engineered a packaging with a mono structure that is easy to recycle and also satisfies requirements around functionality. We’re delighted to see Henry Bell Wild Bird Food range launching our eco-packaging solution to the UK market.”