Henkel has introduced new recycled aluminium tubes for its hair colouration portfolio, as part of its sustainable efforts.

The beauty care business of the company has begun converting its hair colouration portfolio to aluminium tubes, which are produced using 100% recycled material.

Henkel has converted the entire product range of Diadem to 100% recycled aluminium tubes, which is the first hair colouration brand. Later, the company plans to convert all the brands.

Henkel has decided to use sustainable tubes to support a closed-loop and minimise the environmental footprint.

The consumer goods company aims to use recycled aluminium tubes for its all retail and professional brands across the globe.

Aluminium tubes are fully recyclable and can be recovered through existing waste management systems, said the company.

Aluminium tubes will help efficiently protect the products in the hair colouration category. They are designed to facilitate easy-to-handle-application for professional hairstylists and consumers.

Henkel has collaborated with its packaging partners to explore ways and advance progress along the value chain.

The consumer goods company will incorporate up to 95% recycled material from post-consumer sources, in addition to using post-industrial recycled aluminium for the tubes.

Henkel is also focusing to gradually switch the associated plastic caps of the tubes to recycled plastic.

Henkel beauty care circular economy and packaging sustainability head Philippe Blank said: “One of the main advantages of aluminium is the recyclability – the material can be recycled infinitely without losing its mechanical properties and sacrificing quality.

“Therefore, aluminium as a material class is a great enabler for a circular economy, as 75% of the aluminium that was ever produced on the earth is still in use across various applications.”

In June this year, Henkel collaborated with packaging supplier Albéa to convert its entire Oral Care tube portfolio to fully recyclable tubes by early 2021.