The new packaging concept helps to reduce the weight of the toilet cleaner bottle by 11%

The new toilet cleaner packaging for brands such as Biff, Bloo or Blue Star. (Credit: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA)

Henkel Laundry & Home Care has unveiled a new sustainable packaging concept for toilet cleaner bottles, as part of its efforts to boost the circular economy.

The company has increased the amount of recycled polyethylene (PE) in the packaging of toilet cleaner gels, including the achievement of 50% for toilet cleaners in the standard range and more than 75% for cleaners in the Pro Nature range.

The new packaging concept enables to reduce the weight of the bottle by 11%, as well as helps to save 480,000kg of new plastic per annum, said the company.

Henkel’s compact bottle design facilitates around 10% more bottles to fit on a transport pallet, thereby helping to save CO 2 during transport.

With the new packaging concept, the company has launched a standardised bottle body design for toilet cleaners, including Biff, Bloo or Blue Star, across the world.

The company is offering all bottles, which feature polyethylene as a material, in a uniform format.

Henkel toilet care and hard surface cleaning global packaging innovation head Ulf Timmann said: “It is an important step for us that we have been able to increase the proportion of recycled PE in our toilet cleaners so significantly. After all, the availability of high-quality recycled materials of this plastic is still limited.

“The success is at the same time a motivation. Our goal is to even further increase the proportion of recycled material in our packaging.”

Henkel aims to minimise the amount of virgin plastic from fossil sources in its consumer product packaging by 50% by 2025.

To achieve this target, the company intends to increase the proportion of recycled plastics to over 30% by 2025.

It also aims to decrease the absolute plastic volume and increase the use of bio-based plastics, as well as intends to become a climate-positive company by 2040.

In December last year, Henkel announced that it launched around 700 million bottles made of 100% recycled plastics into the European market.