Henkel advances sustainable packaging in retail brands Nature Box, Gliss Kur and Syoss. (Credit: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA)

Henkel, a German chemical and consumer goods company, has advanced its sustainable packaging in its Beauty Care portfolio with the re-launch of three retail brands.

The relaunch of the three brands Nature Box, Gliss Kur and Syoss forms part of Henkel’s plan in contributing to a circular economy and reducing its environmental footprint.

Henkel Beauty Care circular economy head Philippe Blank said: “We are fully committed to contributing to a circular economy and are working towards our ambitious packaging targets for 2025.

“The relaunch of three of our biggest brands marks a true milestone and demonstrates our holistic approach to transform our entire portfolio with regards to sustainability.”

Henkel to make packaging 100% recyclable or reusable by 2025

By 2025, Henkel aims to make its entire packaging 100% recyclable or reusable as well as reduce the use of fossil-based virgin plastics by half in its consumer goods packaging.

Henkel said that the Nature Box is the first in its beauty brand to introduce Social Plastic as a packaging material. The brand’s bottles are made of 98% Social Plastic, which is collected by people living in poverty before it enters water bodies.

The black packaging of Syoss, which is the relaunched hair care brand in September 2020, features carbon-free colorant and therefore fully recyclable. Excluding the cap, all the shampoo bottles are made of 98% recycled material, the firm noted.

With the relaunch of the Schwarzkopf brand Gliss Kur, the company claimed that it has bolstered its proportion of recycled material along the complete product range.

While the new shampoo and conditioner PE bottles contain 30% recycled content, the shampoo and Express Repair Conditioner PET bottles are made of 97% recycled material.

Besides being 100% recyclable, the use of metallic foil have been reduced, thereby simplifying the total recycling process of the bottle bodies.

Furthermore, the new black caps consist of carbon-free material and therefore completely recyclable.

In July this year, the German consumer goods company said it collaborated with packaging supplier Albéa to convert its entire Oral Care tube portfolio to fully recyclable tubes by early 2021.