Henkel, a German chemical and consumer goods company, has introduced nearly 700 million bottles made of 100% recycled plastics into the European market.

The company has utilised these bottles for Laundry & Home Care products in Europe, with more than 400 million alone in 2020.

The recycled material which is used in the production of bottles stems from post-consumer waste such as Social Plastic from Henkel’s partnership with the Plastic Bank.

In addition to contributing to the circular economy, Henkel’s increase in the production of packaging made of recycled material also contributes to climate protection.

The company said that the recycled PET has an almost 80% less CO2 footprint compared to the virgin plastic.

Henkel Packaging Sustainability Laundry and Home Care head Abdullah Khan said: “At Henkel, we promote sustainable packaging solutions and foster a circular economy along the value chain – because we are committed to live up to our responsibility as a consumer goods manufacturer.

“We are increasing the share of recycled material across our entire portfolio and many packaging includes recycled plastics already.

“It is not always possible to advance to 100 percent – also due to the limited availability of high-quality material.

“Nevertheless, we have significantly expanded the number of consumer products with bottles made of 100 percent recycled plastics.”

The company said that the packaging made of completely recycled plastics covers a broad range of its brands and categories.

It has already converted most of the PET bottles within Henkel’s Laundry & Home Care business in Europe to completely recycled material.

This includes bottles for dishwashing, hard surface cleaning, fabric finisher and laundry brands including Pril, Mir, Pur, Somat, Bref, Biff, Sidolin, Clin, Silan and Vernel.

Last month, Henkel has launched new recycled aluminium tubes for its hair colouration portfolio, as part of its sustainable efforts.