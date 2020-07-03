The N.A.E. Solids Box is exclusively available to the customers in Germany, Italy, and France via Amazon

Henkel’s organic beauty brand Naturale Antica Erboristeria (N.A.E) has introduced new plastic-free product packaging, as part of its sustainable efforts.

Henkel’s organic-certified beauty brand has taken the support of Amazon to begin an e-commerce pilot project. Under the project, the N.A.E. Solids Box is exclusively marketed to the customers in Germany, Italy and France through Amazon.

The N.A.E. Solids Box includes a solid face, body and shampoo bar, in addition to a reusable soap pouch that is not provided for sale separately.

The three bars come without any additional packaging in the new Solids Box, helping to reduce costs through eliminating the usage of additional materials to wrap single items inside the box.

According to the company, the 100% FSC-certified paper containers can be shipped without using any secondary packaging from Amazon.

Henkel organic beauty brand’s new packaging will help reduce the use of packaging material, as well as simplify the supply chain processes.

The plastic-free packaging and water-reduced formulas of the solids enable the brand to accelerate its efforts towards sustainability.

Henkel’s organic brand already offers its products in plant-based tubes and recycled PET bottles to promote sustainability.

The N.A.E, which is an organic beauty brand for face and body, creates formula with blends of organic ingredients such as thyme, rosemary, lemon, mandarin, fig, hibiscus or rose.

In February, Henkel’s hair-care brand Schwarzkopf collaborated with international recycling firm TerraCycle to launch hair care packaging recycling programmes.

The partnership will work together to recycle Schwarzkopf’s retail hair care, colour and styling products across the nation.