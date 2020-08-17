The new facility will be equipped for the production of UV-curable acrylic pressure-sensitive adhesives

Officials from Henkel Adhesives Technologies during the start of construction on new production area. (Credit: Henkel Corporation.)

Henkel Adhesive Technologies has broken ground on a new production area at its Salisbury site in North Carolina, US to meet the increasing demand for more sustainable UV-curable adhesives for tapes and label applications.

Scheduled to be operational by the end of next year, the new facility will be equipped for the production of UV-curable acrylic pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSA).

Henkel seeks to offer more sustainable pressure-sensitive adhesive solutions

Henkel said that the expansion of the existing site allows it to provide more sustainable and innovative pressure sensitive adhesive solutions to the label, tape, medical, and graphic films markets.

Henkel Adhesive Technologies business development vice-president Brian McSwigan said: “Henkel’s solvent-free, UV PSA line enables broader industry use of acrylic-based adhesives.

“Combining the ease of use of a traditional rubber-based hot melt with the enhanced performance of acrylic polymers represents not only a step-change in innovation but demonstrates Henkel’s continued commitment to sustainability.”

The new facility will be equipped to produce a comprehensive set of adhesive chemistries including pure polymer, formulated free radical, and cationic curing systems.

Henkel North America packaging & consumer goods vice-president Gary Rzonca said: “This is an exciting time for Henkel as we begin construction of our first UV pressure sensitive adhesive manufacturing facility here in North America.

“We remain focused on enhancing the consumer experience bringing real value to our customers and their brands.”

The adhesives produced at Henkel’s Salisbury facility are used extensively in the packaging, consumer goods and electronics markets.

Earlier this year, Henkel Adhesives Technologies has opened new €50m production facility in Kurkumbh near Pune in Maharashtra, India.