The new centre will help strengthen packaging analyses and testing, as well as improve customer experience

Image: Henkel’s new technical centre of excellence for flexible packaging applications. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.

Henkel Adhesive Technologies has opened a new technical centre of excellence for packaging adhesives and coating applications in New Jersey, US.

The new centre, which will focus more on Loctite adhesive and coatings, is comprised of labs for assessment, design and testing, full-scale equipment, and modern customer training facilities to meet the requirements of converters and brand owners.

Henkel’s consumer packaging adhesives and functional coatings will help provide high-impact solutions for FMCG companies

Loctite adhesive and coatings will help provide flexible packaging solutions that comply with the applicable FDA and global food safe packaging regulations, as well as deliver secure and sustainable packaging for consumers.

Henkel is investing in the development of advanced packaging solutions for consumers and retailers, as it is becoming a crucial element in expanded shelf life and food safety.

Henkel noted that its consumer packaging adhesives and functional coatings help deliver high-impact solutions for fast-moving consumer goods companies to achieve efficient and dependable options.

In North America, Henkel manages three business units such as adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care.

The company’s consumer and industrial brands include Schwarzkopf hair care, Dial soaps, Right Guard antiperspirants, Persil, Purex and all laundry detergents, Snuggle fabric softeners, as well as Loctite, Technomelt and Bonderite adhesives.

Henkel flexible packaging business director Andrew Gold said: “Our Technical Center of Excellence enables our technical, product development, and analytical experts to optimize our packaging technologies while developing new cutting-edge coatings and adhesives.

“Our new facility offers our customers a platform to test packaging options before full-scale implementation, and supports training courses designed for flexible packaging professionals, combining theoretical knowledge on the adhesive lamination process with hands-on practical training.”

In July this year, Henkel announced the investment of $45m to expand manufacturing capabilities at its Salisbury facility in North Carolina, US.

The company has also secured additional funding and support from Rowan County for the project.