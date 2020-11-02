EPIX product technology platform will help make paper a viable alternative to plastics and other single-use materials

Henkel Adhesive Technologies has introduced its EPIX product technology platform for the customers in the European market.

The new product technology platform has been developed to make paper a viable alternative to plastics and other single-use materials.

EPIX platform includes a portfolio of materials and chemistries, which optimise paper by expanding its functionality with the addition of properties such as barrier protection, thermal insulation and impact resistance.

EPIX technology is said to improve the paper experience for paper cups, containers and ecommerce packaging. It enables to replace plastic for disposable and on-the-go products such as paper straws, paper cups and food trays.

The platform will allow brands to protect their paper-based packages from water and grease intrusion by providing better barrier protection.

The technology also facilitates to offer thermal insulation for takeaway beverage cups. It helps double-walled cups to provide better temperature resistance for hot or cold beverages.

EPIX technology enables to improve paper mailers to deliver flexible, form-fitting and lower profile packaging options by replacing oversized containers and envelopes with better packing materials.

Henkel already launched the EPIX technology with a major e-commerce player in North America. EPIX mailers are certified as recyclable by How2Recycle in the US and OPRL in the UK.

Henkel adhesive packaging head Tilo Quink said: “We are committed to advancing innovative and sustainable packaging solutions that contribute to a circular economy, and we see the opportunity to make a true impact in the growing markets of ecommerce deliveries and convenience packaging.

“We understand consumers’ desire for functional paper products that are a reliable alternative to traditional materials and are looking forward to introducing this to the European market.”

In August this year, Henkel Adhesive Technologies broken ground on a new production area at its Salisbury site in North Carolina, US to meet the increasing demand for more sustainable UV-curable adhesives for tapes and label applications.