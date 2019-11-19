Rapid Shape has joined Henkel´s the open materials platform to expand the existing collaboration of both companies for novel 3D printing solutions

Image: Henkel and Rapid Shape collaborate for novel 3D printing solutions with focus on the mass production of functional parts. Photo: courtesy of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.

To further drive the mass production of 3D printed functional parts, Henkel is partnering with Rapid Shape, Heimsheim, Germany, a leading provider of high-speed technologies for additive manufacturing.

The companies aim to align Henkel´s materials expertise with Rapid Shapes` printer technology and will showcase novel solutions during the upcoming Formnext 2019 trade show in November.

Rapid Shape has joined Henkel´s the open materials platform to expand the existing collaboration of both companies for novel 3D printing solutions. As part of the partnership Rapid Shape will certify Henkel´s materials for use on its open DLP printer systems like the I30+. Henkel will include Rapid Shapes` DLP printing technologies into its broad 3D printing ecosystem and will leverage the new solutions to its customer base across more than 800 industry segments.

Both companies have intensively tested Henkel´s high-performance materials on Rapid Shapes` industrial I30+ 3D printers. The combination of materials and machine solutions enable the 3D printing of high-quality parts for a variety of applications. Henkel´s Loctite 3D 3820 ultra-clear resin, for example, allows customers in the health and other industrial sectors to produce transparent high-performance parts for use in visual flow inspection, covers and lenses.

“We aim to further expand our open materials approach and are excited to welcome Rapid Shape as technology partner for our high-performance materials,” explained Philipp Loosen, Head of 3D Printing at Henkel. “Together we aim to further develop, evaluate and drive 3D printing solutions tailor-made for applications in the mass production of additive manufacturing across industries. Loctite 3D 3820 demonstrates the power of our open materials platform. We provide customers with the flexibility to choose the right material for their needed application and to work on the right printers within Henkel’s ecosystem such as the I30+ from Rapid Shape.”

Rapid Shape has benefitted from many years of experience in 3D printing and offers professional solutions specialized for the dental, hearing aid and other industrial markets. Recently, Rapid Shape has grown to be one of the top players in high-end dental laboratories, as well as in centralized production spaces. Offering new high-performance materials, Rapid Shape has moved into the industrial sector in conjunction with Henkel. Rapid Shape’s technology is based on patented Force Feedback DLP printing that significantly reduces separation forces. This has the dual effect of increasing print speed as well as print quality. The open material system further increases Rapid Shape’s versatility and possibilities to its customers.

“Our printers run in many centralized additive production centers for medical products. This prior experience has prepared us for the technical requirements of the industrial sector. The continuing development of materials and printers has opened the door for new opportunities across industries. By collaborating with Henkel, we believe that we can create significant value for customers searching for a high-performance combination of material and machine solutions”, said Andreas Schultheiss, CEO of Rapid Shape.

Henkel and Rapid Shape will present their 3D printed demo parts at the upcoming Formnext on November 19 to 22 in Frankfurt, Germany.

Source: Company Press Release