The Technomelt Supra PS product range from Henkel uses high-quality raw materials and has high thermal stability

Image: Henkel launches new adhesive solutions for pallet securing. Photo: Courtesy of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.

German chemicals company Henkel has developed new adhesive solutions which can replace plastic films, intermediate layers and anti-skid mats in securing pallets in logistics packaging.

The company claimed that the new solutions, Technomelt Supra PS adhesives, reduce not just the number but also the quantity of materials used, minimising waste generated in logistics.

The solution also helps increase the efficiency and safety of the process, while lowering overall costs.

Henkel extends product range for new requirements

The Technomelt Supra PS product range enables palletisation with no, or minimal, plastic film. The outer packages are joined with each other using a hotmelt adhesive to secure the pallets.

Reduction in packaging material makes securing pallets more efficient and sustainable. In addition to cutting down costs of plastic films and their disposal, and eliminating anti-skid matting and intermediate layers for palletisation, the glued cardboard packages can be recycled.

Pallets can be tilted up to 45 degrees without the goods shifting, ensuring safety and stability. The automated process also ensures precise adhesive application.

Initial investment costs for the implementation of the technology can be realised within five months due to the low cost of the materials.

The company said that application tests prior to the installation will ensure that transportation and TÜV certification can be achieved.

Henkel offers several adhesives with different properties depending on the goods and products and the requirements of the customer. The Technomelt Supra PS product range includes adhesives with low, medium and high adhesion properties.

The Technomelt Supra PS product range uses high-quality raw materials and has high thermal stability.

Henkel Beauty Care head of packaging innovation & sustainability Philippe Blank said: “Thanks to Henkel’s dual role as a consumer goods manufacturer and adhesives supplier, we were able to test the benefits for the new adhesives solutions for palletization on our own products in the Beauty Care division.”

The company will showcase the Technomelt Supra PS product range and other adhesive solutions at FachPack 2019.

Henkel business development manager Claudia Brückner said: “We are looking forward to the dialog with our customers and industry partners in the packaging industry at FachPack.

“It will be a great opportunity for us to discuss the many advantages of our adhesive solutions with them that make a significant contribution to waste prevention. The aim with our solutions is to make a contribution towards increasing sustainability.”