Henkel’s new manufacturing facility is equipped to meet the demands for high-performance solutions in adhesives, sealants and surface treatment products

The Henkel’s Kurkumbh plant is designed as a smart factory. (Credit: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA)

Henkel Adhesives Technologies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Henkel AG, has opened new €50m production facility in Kurkumbh near Pune in Maharashtra, India.

The investment in manufacturing plant is a part of Henkel’s efforts to meet the increasing demand for high-performance solutions in adhesives, sealants and surface treatment products from the Indian industries.

Said to be India’s largest adhesive manufacturing site, the new facility is expected to help Henkel increase its capabilities to serve customers in markets including flexible packaging, automotive, agriculture and construction equipment, general industry and metals.

Henkel’s Kurkumbh facility will serve customers in flexible packaging markets

Henkel Adhesive Technologies executive vice-president Jan-Dirk Auris said: “India is one of the most important emerging markets with tremendous growth opportunities for our adhesives business.

“Our trusted brands and leading solutions based on our unmatched portfolio of 40 technologies create sustainable value for our customers.

“With the launch of this state-of-the-art, multi-technology manufacturing facility, we have created capacities to meet the demands for our high impact solutions in this dynamic market. This investment will enable us to further drive profitable growth.”

Henkel said that the Kurkumbh plant has been designed as a smart factory to enable a wide range of Industry 4.0 operations while complying with the highest standards for sustainability.

The new manufacturing site features advanced technologies to ensure traceability and transparency while its end-to-end digitalisation ensures digitised workflows for improved production efficiency.

Henkel said in a statement: “The new Kurkumbh site also meets the highest standards of sustainability. It is among the very few chemical manufacturing sites to be awarded the LEED Gold certificate by the US Green Building Council based on a holistic energy efficiency concept.”

In November 2019, Henkel Adhesive Technologies has announced the opening of a new technical centre of excellence for packaging adhesives and coating applications in New Jersey, US.

The new centre comprises assessment, design and testing, full-scale equipment, and modern customer training facilities to meet the requirements of converters and brand owners.